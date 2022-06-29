NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

