NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54.

Get NIKE alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.