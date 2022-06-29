NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.32. 188,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 296,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

