Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Nikon had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

