Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.65. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 966,461 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Northwest Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a negative net margin of 15,549.93%.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

