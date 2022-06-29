Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

