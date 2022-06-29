Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.83. Nutex Health shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 984 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78.

About Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

