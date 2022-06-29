NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in June

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the May 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.