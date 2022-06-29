Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.09. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 41,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

