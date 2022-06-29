Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $1,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. 15,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

