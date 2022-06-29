Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $491,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.