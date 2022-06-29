Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.53.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $491,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
