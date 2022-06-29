Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Down to $120.11

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.11, but opened at $115.01. Omnicell shares last traded at $111.39, with a volume of 3,685 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,367,000 after buying an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $13,636,000.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

