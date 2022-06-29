ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.6% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

