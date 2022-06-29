OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.11

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 1494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $653.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,287 shares of company stock worth $589,481. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.7% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

