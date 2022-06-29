Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 346.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS OPWEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)
