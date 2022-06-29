Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 346.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS OPWEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Opawica Explorations alerts:

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.