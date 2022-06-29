Orcam Financial Group Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orcam Financial Group reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

