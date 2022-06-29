Orcam Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orcam Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $981,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

