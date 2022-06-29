Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Origin Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

