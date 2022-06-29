Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.78

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 48943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$165.30 million and a PE ratio of -24.17.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

