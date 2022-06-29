Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.78

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 48943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$165.30 million and a PE ratio of -24.17.
Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)
