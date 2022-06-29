OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires 66,516 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,516 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $11,718,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $9,889,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after buying an additional 880,660 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAA stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.81. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

