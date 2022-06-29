OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $261,000 in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.47% of Edoc Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Edoc Acquisition by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

ADOC opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.