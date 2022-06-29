OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $864,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Spirit Airlines comprises about 0.6% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 266,517 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

