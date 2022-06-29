OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

