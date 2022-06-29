OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $199,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $139,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PML opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.