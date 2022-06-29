OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,393,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 203,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,505,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 548,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $30.39.

