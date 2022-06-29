OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Blue Safari Group Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $394,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSGA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

