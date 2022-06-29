OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 39,934 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 75.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASZ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

