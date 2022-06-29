OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $320,000 Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,124,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.