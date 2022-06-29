OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $464,000 Position in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Ribbit LEAP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.92.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

