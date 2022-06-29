Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 174.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com comprises about 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2,548.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 12,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,729. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.86.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

