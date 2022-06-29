Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 261,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,797,277 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,486,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,352,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 315,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

