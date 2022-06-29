Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Down 0.2%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

