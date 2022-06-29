Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE OXM traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

