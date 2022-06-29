Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 194 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 1.4% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.41. 37,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,762. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.