Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 40.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $182.81. 49,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average is $210.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

