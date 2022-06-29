Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,131 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,136 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

