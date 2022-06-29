Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,419 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.