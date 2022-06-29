Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA:BNO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 38,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,676. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.