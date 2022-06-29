Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,419,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 553,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 540.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.85.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

