Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. 297,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,239,031. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

