Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,933,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,046,000.

NYSEARCA:USTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. 5,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

