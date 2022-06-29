PAC Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $43,084.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000427 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,954,452 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

