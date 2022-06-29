Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALTL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

