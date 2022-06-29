Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

PTLC stock remained flat at $$37.55 during trading on Wednesday. 162,879 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.