PAID Network Price Hits $0.0371 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $22,955.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,698.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.72 or 0.21154219 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00181508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00077840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015289 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

