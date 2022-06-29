Palliser Capital UK Ltd Buys Shares of 44,075 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Terminix Global makes up about 3.0% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,182,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,384,000 after buying an additional 820,829 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,718,000 after purchasing an additional 805,272 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,417,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,139 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

TMX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 7,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,740. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

