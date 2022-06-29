Palliser Capital UK Ltd Has $24.36 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 580.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,847 shares during the period. 51job comprises approximately 36.0% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Palliser Capital UK Ltd owned about 0.62% of 51job worth $24,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOBS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 51job by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 67.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in 51job by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 198,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbin Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 940,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of JOBS remained flat at $$60.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,764. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

