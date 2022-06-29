Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.13

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.13 and last traded at C$26.15, with a volume of 196985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at C$497,117.97.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

