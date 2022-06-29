Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $812.50.

Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 56,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,108. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

