Pangolin (PNG) 1-Day Volume Hits $590,770.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $590,770.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.90 or 0.25905189 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00178930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,481,148 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.